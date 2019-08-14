View this post on Instagram
When you need to clean the floor but also wanna get a full body workout in! 🤔 You only need an old cleaning cloth or any tissue paper and and a smoothe surface! Do 4 sets of these and you’ll feel the burn 🤭💪🏾💪🏾😩 TAG ME ON YOUR VIDEOS!!!! 🤗😍. On your timeline or Insta story!💪🏾😝 #justmove #letitburn #fitsquad #shieldready
Let it burn! New week, new fire! This is a full body workout created to burn fat, get your heart rate up, build your glutes and tone your legs. Up for the challenge? 4sets*3 (The ball weighs 10kgs) #shieldready #justmove #letitburn
