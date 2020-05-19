WATCH: Unapologetic Zodwa Wabantu exercises in G-string and sports bra

Vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu has been keeping fit during lockdown - wearing nothing but her knickers and a pair of trainers while sweating.

The controversial, but much-loved entertainer, has posted a series of videos of herself running, walking and doing home workouts in her yard during the lockdown.

In her latest video she posted on Instagram, Zodwa took her training session outside and she dropped down for push-up in her G-string and her sports bra.





For some people, the lockdown has resulted in some good healthy habits, including Zodwa. She says she has never liked the gym but now she has time on her hands.





Over the past few years, Zodwa has never been one to shy away from showing off her body and turning heads.





Actress and motivational speaker, Dawn Thandeka King said “I love you. You are motivating me... Keep on keeping on.” While her fans praise her for being comfortable in her body.





Watch:





Zodwa trying to keep fit and motivating her fans to do the same.







