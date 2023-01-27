WATCH: Walking vs running, which is better for your health?

Whether running or walking, they are both great cardiovascular exercises. I’m sure at some point you once ran circles around your friends; these days, not so much. Perhaps power walking into a healthy version is the way to go this new year. Depending on what’s ideal for you and your fitness and health goals, you can combine different physical activities, including those of differing intensities, be it running or walking, to reach the minimum advised amount of physical activity a day.

Story continues below Advertisement

While walking is a low-maintenance and effective form of exercise, power walking ramps up this basic movement to the next level. You don’t need any special abilities to walk. Additionally, it does not call for pricey equipment or a gym membership. A single bout of moderate-to-vigorous exercise can enhance cognitive abilities, memory, sleep, and learning. It lessens signs of anxiety as well. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee, 2008, in comparison to sedentary adults, persons who regularly engage in physical exercises, such as brisk walking, had a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, breast and colon cancers, and depression.

Regular physical activity in adults may also result in other favourable health outcomes including weight maintenance or loss, better sleep, and for older persons, retaining independence, lowering their risk of falls, and delaying the development of dementia and cognitive decline. Power Walking vs Running When compared to other forms of exercise, running is one of the least expensive and can offer you several health benefits. Because of its intensity, it effectively burns more calories than other exercises while promoting fitness. However, running is a high-impact workout that, if you’re not careful, may frequently result in injuries. Because of all the pressures on their feet, knees, ankles, and other joints, runners are particularly vulnerable to suffering some ailments quickly.

Story continues below Advertisement

Conversely, power walking or speed walking differs from running, jogging, or regular walking due to its higher intensity caused by arm movement, longer steps, and a faster pace. The American Cancer Society reports that a recent observational study demonstrates that increasing daily activity, even if you walk at a steady speed, is associated with living longer. The simplest way to know if you’re power walking is by monitoring your heart rate. An observational one-week study that was published in a 2020 issue of the journal PLoS One suggested that everyday walking may help females’ gastrointestinal systems work better.

Story continues below Advertisement

Proper Power-Walking Techniques: It’s a good idea to warm up your muscles before going for a walk. Walking must be done straight.

Walking requires the walker to alternate between using their feet and arms. One foot must remain firmly planted on the ground as the walker moves forward. The front leg needs to be bent.