Idols judge Unathi Nkayi is passionate about health and is determined to reach her body goals. Picture: Supplied.

Social media has been abuzz about a weight vest that has been doing the rounds, after Singer and TV personality, Unathi Nkayi posted a picture of herself training in one. If Nkayi's body is anything to go by then a vest weight is a must in any training session.

For those who don't know, a weight vest is made of heavy material that has small pockets around it where you can slip in small sand bags, tiny steel bars, and other small weights in the shape of the vest.

Nkayi explained in her Instagram post that she's been training in the vest in years.

"He made me train for an entire hour wearing a vest that weighed 32 kgs. So even when standing, your body is working. I’m trying to not like him but he’s been doing this for me since I weighed 98 kgs."

"He asked me what it felt like when I had to run laps with it on. I told him it felt like I did when we first started training together. Not good. He said: ‘Let it be a reminder that you’re never going back there," said Nkayi.



Common exercises that weighted vest are used for

Jogging

Rope Climbing

Pull ups

Push ups

Sit ups

Burpees

If you're serious about your exercise routine then a vest weight is the perfect investment.



