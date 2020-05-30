WATCH: Zola Nene shares her workout session and recovery smoothie

Zola Nene is one of the most loved chefs and food stylists in South Africa. During the lockdown, Nene has managed to inspire her fans to try out new recipes.

She has been promoting South African food, introducing traditional meals in simple and easy steps.

Recently, Zola tried a training session with her sister Zamo Van Der Westhuizen who is a qualified sports scientist and personal trainer. After the session, Nene shared a recovery smoothie which is important for anyone who has had a fitness activity.





“I finally joined in on one of my sister’s morning workout sessions... I’m happy to report that I didn’t die - probably because she kindly adapted the session to suit the beginner that I am. We also made a recovery smoothie afterwards, so make sure you watch till the very end.”





There are many health benefits of a recovery smoothie. According to Living Well, a health portal, along with tissue repair (which includes muscle rebuilding), the perfect smoothie stabilizes blood sugar and encourages the body to lose weight because you are encouraging it to use calories by feeding it at the right time





Here’s the smoothie recipe from Zola and her sister’s workout session:





Blueberry recovery smoothie





Serves 2





1.5 cups frozen blueberries

1/2 cup frozen spinach

2 Tbs pea protein powder

2 cups almond milk

2 Tbs raw oats

Honey to taste





Blend until smooth (add a touch of water/extra almond milk to thin out the smoothie if it’s too thick)





WATCH: Zola Nene and her sister’s training session.