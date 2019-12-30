What you should do if you don't feel like exercising









There’s a reason why some people get hurt when you put your body through the same motions over and over again. Picture: Pexels Most people may be lazy to train at this time of the year.

However, expects say changing your routine may be the best solution.

Siya Mashele Adidas ambassador and a certified personal trainer say when you do the same activity all the time, your body gets used to it and becomes very efficient.





He also advises that you should challenge your body in a way that it’s not used to.





When you do that, Mashele says your body will have to work harder as it adjusts to the new activity, which means that you’ll burn more calories or even build more muscles when you workout.





Here are five tips from Mashele that you can use to change your routine this summer





High-intensity interval training (HIIT)





Warmer, sunnier days can make you want to spend more time outside running.

Incorporating High-intensity interval training not only burns a load of calories while you sweat, it also torches additional calories in the hours after by keeping your metabolic rate high.





Target your major muscles





During strength-training sessions, focus on your legs. Moves like squats and lunges work the biggest muscles in your body, which means you get the biggest calorie burn during and after exercise. These exercises can be done outside.

You can always make these combo moves to tone the full-body. For Example using a medicine ball:

Oblique twists between each lunge

Box jumps

Overhead lift between each Squat.





Mix your your activities





This type of injury often occurs from doing lots of repetitive motions, such as running, hitting a tennis ball, kicking (in kickboxing or martial arts classes), or performing the same swimming stroke.





By mixing up your activities, you give those overused muscles, joints, and ligaments a chance to rest and recover before putting them into action again.

And if you do get injured, performing a different activity that doesn’t strain the same part of the body will allow you to stay in shape and heal at the same time.”





Include core training

Core exercises are an important part of a well-rounded fitness program.Aside from occasional situps and pushups, however, core exercises are often neglected. Still, it pays to get your core muscles the muscles around your trunk and pelvis in better shape.

Core exercises improve your balance and stability.





They can also help tone up your abs. You can try hip lifts, abdominal chair crunch and kneeling extension.





Track your progress





A successful workout program requires tracking and progression. By keeping tabs of your fitness, you'll be more inclined to improve it.

Create a baseline fitness test, making sure to include moves that measure the strength of all of your major muscles. Gauge things like the number of push-ups you can do.

Lunges you can do in 60 seconds, and how long you can hold a wall Squat. Then make it your goal to beat those numbers one month from now. Strength and endurance are so much more important than figuring out how to get a beach body.



