Why are eggs an excellent choice for an exercise enthusiast?

Whether it is professional sports, personal fitness, or leisurely activity, it is important for individuals of all ages to ensure they get the right nutrition before and after exercise. Adequate intake of vitamins, minerals, and protein matters for muscle growth, endurance, and overall health, and eggs provide just that.

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) shares reasons why eggs are an excellent choice for any exercise enthusiast, and provides a quick recipe to try. Fuel your fitness with eggs. Picture: Supplied Protein powerhouse Protein is the food group most often talked about when it comes to training. When eaten, protein breaks down in the gut into its building blocks, called amino acids. There are 20 amino acids important for our health.

Nine of these amino acids are essential, meaning the body cannot make them and they must come from food. One whole egg packs a powerful punch of seven grams of high-quality protein and contains all nine essential amino acids. This is why we can call an egg a “complete protein.” And there is more good news: protein is also important for a strong immune system, which can be affected by intense training. Muscle-building magic

Just as stretching and a warm-up should be part of your pre-workout routine, getting the right nutrition post-workout is also important. The International Society of Sports Nutrition says athletes should choose whole food sources of protein, like eggs, to stimulate muscle protein synthesis, a naturally occurring process where protein repairs muscle damage caused by intense exercise. Don’t toss the yolk

Did you know that if you throw away the egg yolk, you’re missing out on half of the protein? You also miss out on vitamin D and iron. In fact, Canadian researchers found that eating whole eggs immediately after resistance exercise may result in more muscle build than if you just eat the egg white. The whole egg also contains a range of other nutrients that athletes need, like iron, folate, and vitamin B12. Fuel your fitness with eggs, which have a unique nutrition profile ideal for active people of all ages.

Eggs are also a cost-effective protein choice. Soft or hard-boiled, scrambled before a morning training session, or made as an ultimate egg salad sandwich for any time of the day, eggs are super versatile for people on the go. Ultimate egg salad sandwich. Picture: Supplied Ultimate egg salad sandwich This egg salad makes a delicious filling for rolls, baguettes, or health bread. Perfect for lunch boxes or road trips, as it keeps well in a sealed container in the fridge for two to three days.

Serves: 6 Ingredient 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

80ml mayonnaise 10ml whole grain mustard 5ml fresh lemon juice

½ stalk celery, very finely chopped 30ml finely chopped chives Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika to sprinkle Sliced health bread or baguette, to serve Fresh chives to garnish

Method Roughly chop all (or only 4 if you want some whole eggs for presentation) hard-boiled eggs and transfer to a medium bowl. Mash slightly with a fork to break up yolks. Add mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, and chives and mix until evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper.