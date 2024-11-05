Why cycling should be part of your fitness routine in South Africa

In the hustle of modern life, especially in South Africa, where stress and mental health challenges are becoming more prevalent, people are turning to various forms of physical activity to stay active and keep their minds healthy. Whether running marathons, hiking nature trails or cycling, these activities offer a refreshing escape from the daily grind while promoting overall well-being.

Cycling offers not only a way to relive those nostalgic moments but also a means to improve our physical and mental health in today’s fast-paced world. Why cycling should be part of your fitness routine As John Vinton, a representative of Aventon Bikes, aptly noted: “When people think of exercise, they usually picture running on a treadmill or lifting weights at the gym.”

Cycling stands out as an accessible alternative, whether you’re embarking on a leisurely journey on a sun-drenched afternoon or commuting to work, this low-impact, high-reward activity caters to all ages and fitness levels. In South Africa, where the landscape ranges from the flat roads of the Highveld to rugged mountain trails, cycling is not only a practical way to keep fit but also a chance to explore the beauty of our country. Whether you’re cycling through the streets of Johannesburg or along the scenic coastal routes of Cape Town, the benefits are endless.

The magic of just 21 minutes a day Adults require about 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly. Picture: Pixabay /Pexels Health experts concur that adults require about 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly. Remarkably, this translates to just 21 minutes per day. Cycling seamlessly fits into this framework, making it easy for enthusiasts to accumulate those vital minutes without realising it.

Cycling, whether on a stationary bike or out on the road, can be categorised as moderate to intense physical activity, depending on the terrain or how hard you’re pedalling. The beauty of it is its flexibility: you can pedal leisurely around your neighbourhood or push yourself harder on a more challenging route. And if you’re short on time, you can also opt for more intense cycling sessions.

Swapping 150 minutes of moderate activity for 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, just 10 minutes a day, also meets the weekly physical activity targets recommended by health professionals. The key is consistency. Research indicates that those who cycle consistently enjoy longer lifespans. Picture: The Lazy Artist Gallery/Pexels The health benefits of cycling Cycling is more than just a way to get from point A to point B; it’s an investment in your health. From reducing stress to managing weight, here’s why you should consider making cycling part of your lifestyle:

Improved mental well-being: Cycling has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. The rhythmic pedalling, fresh air, and scenic views offer a natural way to de-stress and clear your mind. Regular cyclists often report feeling more satisfied with life and enjoying better mental health overall. Lower risk of cardiovascular disease: Like other forms of aerobic exercise, cycling strengthens the heart and improves circulation. Studies have found that regular cyclists are less likely to suffer from heart attacks or strokes.

Weight management: Struggling to shed a few kilos? Cycling can help maintain a healthy body weight. It burns calories without being too hard on your joints, making it an excellent activity for people of all fitness levels. Regular cyclists often boast lower body mass indexes (BMIs) and reduced waist circumferences. Enhanced bone and joint health: While cycling isn’t a weight-bearing exercise like running, it helps build muscle strength and endurance, which supports joint health.

When combined with other weight-bearing activities, it can contribute to better bone density. Better cognitive function: Physical activity has long been linked to improved brain function. Cycling stimulates blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive abilities and boosting mental clarity. For those with busy schedules, a short ride can help reset the brain and aid in better decision-making.

Longevity and reduced mortality risk: According to research, people who cycle regularly tend to live longer. In fact, cycling for just 100 minutes a week can reduce the risk of premature death by as much as 17%. The more you cycle, the more these benefits increase. Disease prevention: Regular cyclists lower their risk of developing chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Studies suggest that cycling can reduce the likelihood of developing lung cancer in women and lower the prevalence of diabetes. Cycling isn’t just for kids or professional athletes. It’s for anyone looking to reconnect with a simpler time, while also taking care of their physical and mental health.