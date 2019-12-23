Climbing is a full body workout, it strengthens your hands and forearms, biceps, shoulders, neck, upper back, lower back, abs, glutes, thighs and calves. Picture: AP
Rock climbing may not be everyone's choice of exercise but experts say it's one of the best fun ways to work your whole body while having fun. 

Climbing is a full body workout, it strengthens your hands and forearms, biceps, shoulders, neck, upper back, lower back, abs, glutes, thighs and calves. It’s an all round workout.

Kai Lightner,19, American rock climber and Adidas ambassador says he loves rock climbing  because it has always been a physical and emotional outlet for him and has empowered him with many life lessons. 

“It taught me how to set long term goals and come up with a plan to achieve them. It also taught me how to keep going after failures and how to turn those shortcomings into learning experiences.”

The health benefits of climbing are clear, staying fit, climbing is an easy way to build upper body strength without the tediousness of a structured fitness program. 

How rock climbing can improve your body: 

Strength and cardio

During a single s ession of rock climbing, the body executes a number of physical tests, including boosting heart rate, building muscle and developing stamina. 

According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the cardio and energy consumed in rock climbing is similar to running at a pace between 8 and 11 minutes per kilometre.

Burn calories

Harvard Health Publications reported that a 70 kg person burns about 818 calories hourly during a rock-climbing ascent and 596 calories per hour while rappelling. According to Dr. Kathleen Zelman of WedMD, burning 500 calories more than one eats every day can help shed 1-2 kg  per week.

Stronger Back and neck

Your neck will develop stronger muscle groups around it because you’re always looking around you and up and down as you climb. The nature of the sport also means your back gets  nice workout too.