Rock climbing may not be everyone's choice of exercise but experts say it's one of the best fun ways to work your whole body while having fun.





Climbing is a full body workout, it strengthens your hands and forearms, biceps, shoulders, neck, upper back, lower back, abs, glutes, thighs and calves. It’s an all round workout.





Kai Lightner,19, American rock climber and Adidas ambassador says he loves rock climbing because it has always been a physical and emotional outlet for him and has empowered him with many life lessons.





“It taught me how to set long term goals and come up with a plan to achieve them. It also taught me how to keep going after failures and how to turn those shortcomings into learning experiences.”





The health benefits of climbing are clear, staying fit, climbing is an easy way to build upper body strength without the tediousness of a structured fitness program.



