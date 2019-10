Women, take back your power with these self defence tips









The murder of a number of women across South Africa over the past few months has ignited outrage, protests and people standing up against gender-based violence. The Fight Back SA non-profit programme and self-defense studio Truekrav in Cape Town are saying #EnoughIsEnough.

Together they are empowering women to learn proper principles and techniques to fight any attacker, with or without a weapon.





"We want to empower women so they can survive potentially life-threatening scenarios," said Etienne Ferreira, Truekrav studio owner.





Ferreira teaches the women in his classes effective principles that they can apply in various situations.





The whole point of self defense classes is to prepare you for any situation that may bring harm to you. Physical conditioning is extremely important when it comes to self defense. Training and practicing prepares you for the adrenalin dump when a situation arises that may require you to fight.





Physical conditioning will work on your reflexes and your awareness of an attack. When you are fighting it is important to be focused both mentally and physically. If you are prepared, you will be more successful in a dangerous situation and the dump won’t take all your energy from you.





Nicole Mirkin, founder of Fight Back SA says the organisation is incredibly privileged to be working with Truekrav.





"Etienne has provided training for our trainers, who have shown interest in wanting to teach young girls in townships and underprivileged areas how to defend themselves. He provides us with classes completely free of charge for our trainers," she said.





