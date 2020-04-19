World’s most popular home workout songs revealed

For many people, listening to music when working out is key to keeping energized and motivated.

In fact, there’s scientific evidence that suggests that the music you listen to during exercise can improve your endurance and help you feel more positive whilst training.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people around the world are adjusting their exercise routines – moving from group classes and gym sessions to workouts in their living room, kitchens and gardens.





According to Google Trends searches around working out at home have risen by 488 percent, showing just how much demand has grown for keeping fit at home.





New research from PureGym reveals the most popular artists and songs streamed globally for home workouts, to help give your home workout a boost.





PureGym crunched the data of over 900 home workout playlists on Spotify to pinpoint the favourite songs and artists that people around the world are listening to whilst they workout at home.





The data showed that Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ that is the most popular home workout song – appearing in 12 percent of all home workout playlists. The British singer appears twice in the top 15, with her aptly named song ‘Physical’ the fourth most popular song to listen to whilst exercising at home.





Eminem is the most popular artist to listen to whilst working out at home. The rapper appears on a third of all home workout playlists. Dua Lipa and Kanye West follow, featuring on 259 and 246 home workout playlists respectively.





Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Artists (based on number of playlists featured in)

Eminem: 305 Dua Lipa: 259 Kanye West:246 Drake: 234 Beyoncé: 223 David Guetta:203 The Weeknd:190 Calvin Harris:172 and Lady Gaga:172 Rihanna: 171 Ariana Grande:160

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Songs (based on number of playlists featured in)

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa: 117 Blinding Lights - The Weeknd: 101 Stupid Love - Lady Gaga:82 Physical - Dua Lipa:77 Dance Monkey - Tones And I: 66 Roses - Imanbek Remix-SAINt JHN: 61 The Box - Roddy Ricch:53 Lose Control - MEDUZA:49 ROXANNE - Arizona Zervas:47 'Till I Collapse - Eminem :43 and RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas:43



















