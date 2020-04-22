You may want to keep fit during lockdown but there is such a thing as over-training

Over-training syndrome frequently occurs among athletes training for competition or a specific event.

But, with so many people looking to exercise to relieve the stress of the lockdown, it can be easy to push your body to the limits.

However, training seriously without paying proper attention to nutrition, sleep and recovery, can have serious health implications.





There are some very obvious signs of over-training, some of which include the following:

Insomnia,

Achiness or pain in the muscles and/or joints

Fatigue

Headaches

Elevated morning pulse

Sudden inability to complete workouts

Feeling unmotivated and lacking energy

Increased susceptibility to colds, sore throats, and other illnesses

Loss of appetite

Decrease in performance

Mariska Meyer, a qualified Biokineticist at Virgin Active Faerie Glen, advises against over-training as it can decrease your critically needed immune system.





“There’s no need to spend an 80-90% heart-rate max for more than 60-90 minutes unless you’re an athlete training for an event. And if you experience any chest pain or dizziness, stop exercising immediately” says Meyer.





However, Mayer says if you’re consistent in doing even short sessions of exercise at home, you’re likely to get to a point where it feels a little easy.





“High-five for your commitment and effort – but now is the time to up the intensity. As our bodies are smart and adapt to change quickly, it’s necessary to modify your routine every two to four weeks,” she says.

Meyer has five easy-to-follow steps to help you take your workouts to the next level.