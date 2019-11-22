London - It's long been said that a fall in hormones is the reason why women undergoing the menopause endure a loss of libido.
But scientists have now claimed the common problem may be triggered by erectile dysfunction among their ageing husbands.
Lack of sex drive in the menopause is not all down to hormones, researchers say.
Many women in their 60s blame their diminished libido on their husband suffering from erectile dysfunction.
The US study, published in the journal Menopause, is based on interviews with dozens of women about their loss of desire for sex.