Flu season is here: Read this before self-medicating

Over-the-counter (OTC) medications are a quick and easy way to alleviate symptoms but it's important to know the symptoms you're experiencing and read the medicine label before buying medication. Confusing symptoms or unknowingly taking inappropriate medication can cause adverse side effects, drug interactions, and could even mask underlying illnesses.

But with hundreds of remedies available at a pharmacy, how do you know which one to buy? Marli Botha, the OTC product manager at Pharma Dynamics, says there are more than 200 colds and flu medicine brands available, which can make choosing the right treatment difficult. Self-medicating can be tricky for several reasons.

Drug interaction Taking other prescription medications or non-prescribed drugs, particularly those that contain the same active ingredients, can be dangerous. “For example, taking a nasal decongestant when you have high blood pressure may cause an unwanted reaction,” said Botha

Knowing if you have a cold or the flu is crucial because the two conditions frequently require different treatments when you have a cough and/or runny nose. Botha said colds typically developed gradually over a day or two. Sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and coughing were among the typical symptoms. The average duration of a cold was three to four days, although it could persist for up to two weeks. She said flu appeared abruptly and with force. It could be characterised by a fever reaching up to 40°C, accompanied by weakness and exhaustion. Individuals could experience unpredictable temperature changes, feeling cold one moment and hot the next, along with having sore and aching muscles.

Picture by Anna Tarazevich/Pexels In addition to the symptoms, a throbbing headache and sore throat were also common, Botha said. Although a fever could last from three to five days, it was not uncommon to experience fatigue and overall weakened health that could last for two to three weeks. Most people recovered from a cold fairly quickly but the flu could cause serious complications in those with weakened immune systems, such as the elderly, children or those who have a chronic illness. For this reason, people in these groups should see a doctor if their symptoms continued for longer than a week. The best way to make sure that you choose the appropriate OTC medication to treat a cold or flu was to understand the active ingredients and the symptoms they treat, Botha said.

Consumers needed to make sure they chose medications that treat only their symptoms and were not taking medications they didn’t need. The six major active ingredient categories related to cold and flu symptom relief: Analgesics: Relieve pain and discomfort.

Decongestants: Provide short-term relief for a blocked or stuffy nose. They work by reducing the swelling of the blood vessels in your nose, which helps to open the airways. This relieves the feeling of pressure and allows you to breathe more easily through your nose. Cough suppressants: Help control a persistent, dry cough by acting on the body’s cough reflex. The cough reflex is the body’s way of getting rid of secretions in the airways and lungs. Mucoactive agents: These work best for a wet cough and will help clear mucus or sputum from the upper and lower airways, including the lungs, bronchi and trachea.

Bronchodilators: Relieve coughs by widening the air passages, increasing the airflow. Antihistamines: Block histamine and are commonly used to treat allergy symptoms. Medications that treated more than one symptom, often referred to as combination medicines, could also be taken to relieve symptoms, Botha said.

For a sore throat try sucking lozenges – most of them are pleasantly flavoured and contain glycerine to lubricate the throat while others are medicated. Another option would be throat sprays containing local anaesthetics and anti-inflammatory ingredients. To relieve mild or moderate pain, such as headaches, or to reduce fevers, take paracetamol. Botha reiterated that having a basic understanding of the types of ingredients contained in colds and flu medications could help consumers make more informed choices.