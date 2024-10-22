Former Miss South Africa Kerishnie Naiker shares her recovery journey

The former beauty queen who placed top five at Miss World 1998 was accidentally injured by a tourist on May 1 and had to be hospitalised. Throughout her recovery journey, she has learned a lot about being wheelchair-bound and continues to educate others.

Former Miss South Africa (1997), Kerishnie Naiker, is grateful to finally be back at her feet after being wheelchair-bound for five months.

“I could write a book about my perspective from a wheelchair but I’ll leave those stories for another time suffice it to say that life can change in an instant.

“We cannot go through life living it in anaesthesia. As challenging as the last 6 months have been, I could not be more grateful for the gift of another day,” she said.

Naiker also shared words of wisdom with those facing a similar situation to hers, encouraging them to stay informed and not just take anything given to them.

“Keep abreast of medical advancements and do not expect that doctors know everything. Honour your body, it will honour you. Maintain mental agility. By harnessing the power of your mind you can achieve anything.

“You cannot live life in isolation. Trustworthy family and friends are the most valuable capital you could have. And I could go on about the dialectical nature of life and many other lessons …”