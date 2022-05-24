From retrograde ejaculation to rearranged bowels - the most disturbing facts about the human body

From period sh*ts to guts sloshing about after surgery, online users had lots to say when posed the question: “What is the most disturbing fact about the human body?” If you get queasy at the sight of blood or hearing about medical dramas, you probably shouldn’t read further, but we’re betting you’ve probably experienced one of these at least once in your lifetime.

Story continues below Advertisement

Below are our top picks from the viral Reddit thread: Rearranged bowels I noticed this after my abdominal surgery. When I turned over in bed, my guts seemed to fall from one side to the other. Mentioned to my doc and she confirmed it was my bowels rearranging themselves.

C-section nightmare I had a similar sensation after I gave birth. I could feel some of my organs almost "dropping". It was weirder than my child trying to kick her way out of my stomach. Period cramps are essentially your womb suffocating itself

Story continues below Advertisement

To get the uterine lining out of your womb during your period, your uterus has to contract. Sometimes, when the contractions are stronger, your womb squeezes its blood vessels so tight that oxygen can't reach them, which sends pain signals to your brain (ouch). But wait, there's more – this process increases your production of chemicals called prostaglandins, which encourage more contractions of the uterus. There really is no mercy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Period sh*ts Oh and that nonsense sets off the infamous period shits. It's like your body thinks it's funny to make it feel like you're being turned inside out. Brain infection

Story continues below Advertisement

I had an impacted wisdom tooth that caused an infection resulting in a very swollen palate. Went to see the dentist who sent me over to a surgeon immediately. The surgeon drained it before scheduling me to come in next day for wisdom tooth removal He explained that if the infection had spread, there's a high chance of it getting to the brain and it could have ended very badly for me.