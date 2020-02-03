Gaten Matarazzo hails final op for cleidocranial dysplasia a success









Gaten Matarazzo (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Gaten Matarazzo's fourth operation for cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD) was a success. The 'Stranger Things' actor - who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix's sci-fi horror series - underwent his latest surgery to treat the birth defect, which affects growth of the bones and teeth, a few days ago, and has updated his fans to let them know it worked and "hopefully" he won't need any more operations. Alongside a picture of him in a hospital bed with his thumb in the air shortly after the procedure, he wrote: "Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success. "This was such A big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least. Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums. I've had several surgeries to extract these teeth from within my gums and help expose the teeth that should have already grown in considering my age.

"In this surgery, the team of amazing medical professionals extracted 14 supernumerary teeth and exposed six of my adult teeth. (sic)"

The 17-year-old star went onto to thank the team of medical professionals who look after him during the four-hour surgery.

He added: "I was under for four hours. My recovery for the past few days has been great and I can't thank the team that did the surgery enough. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot. Again, if you'd like to learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia, you can go to ccdsmiles.org. Thanks again everyone."

Last week, Gaten announced: "Surgery number 4!

"This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org."

Gaten's post was flooded with well wishes from fans and co-stars, including Millie Bobby Brown.

She commented: "Good luck love!! sending my love gate (sic)"

Matty Cardarpole added: "You're super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you."

Gaten has been open about his experience with CDC in the past, and even insisted his character Dustin also had the same condition.

In 2016, he explained he felt it was important to "raise awareness for it" and help people feel confident.

He said at the time: "It affects your facial growth, your skull growth. It affects your teeth, so that's why I don't have any.

"I feel like putting it into the show is really raising awareness for it. I just want to raise awareness for it and let people know that it's not something they should be afraid of showing.”