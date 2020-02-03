Gaten Matarazzo's fourth operation for cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD) was a success.
The 'Stranger Things' actor - who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix's sci-fi horror series - underwent his latest surgery to treat the birth defect, which affects growth of the bones and teeth, a few days ago, and has updated his fans to let them know it worked and "hopefully" he won't need any more operations.
Alongside a picture of him in a hospital bed with his thumb in the air shortly after the procedure, he wrote: "Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success.
"This was such A big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least. Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums. I've had several surgeries to extract these teeth from within my gums and help expose the teeth that should have already grown in considering my age.