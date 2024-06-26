Gauteng health steps up security after ‘bogus’ doctor incidents at hospitals

The Gauteng Department of Health has warned people to beware of bogus doctors, as it puts in place measures to safeguard its staff and patients in Gauteng hospitals. This comes after a number of reports alleging that fake doctors are working at some of Gauteng’s hospitals.

In the most recent incident, a young woman posing as a doctor was arrested at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital. On social media, members of the public, patients and healthcare workers have expressed concern about the number of fake doctors allegedly being found at public hospitals in recent months. ‘’I’m so tired of hearing about this. It's so uncomfortable to hear about it or even read about it even. This has even caused patients and people undermining us in our workspaces, can it stop already,’’ wrote Instagram user, tumi_boitumelow, who is a health worker.

‘’The department is continuously strengthening measures at facilities to safeguard the wellbeing of patients and staff,’’ the department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said. In terms of security, the department is also working to improve access control in hospitals and has hired additional security on a long-term basis. As of April 1, 2024, 113 security companies began working to protect the department’s 37 hospitals as well as over 300 clinics and institutions.

Previously, the department relied on month-to-month security contracts, which was challenging in terms of providing stability and continuity. ‘’We believe this will assist in ensuring that security measures are tightened at every point of entry in hospitals. We are also improving on the CCTV camera coverage in our facilities,“ Modiba said. People who have been caught posing as doctors include Kingley Leeto Chele, who was arrested for impersonating a doctor and charged for other fraudulent activities.

The Gauteng department of health opened a case against the Matthew Lani for identity theft and for posing as a doctor at Helen Joseph Hospital. Vusumuzi Jeremiah Dhlamini was arrested for running a medical facility in his backyard at Ratanda and administering medication without valid qualifications and for stealing someone else’s identity. On June 18, 2024, the Gauteng department of health confirmed that a woman was arrested at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital for posing as a doctor.