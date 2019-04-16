Boot camps are becoming more popular.

If you’re motivated by a competitive spirit and can’t afford one-on-one training, but would like instruction from a fitness instructor, then boot camp is for you. A popular choice for many, this exercise method allows you to draw from the energy of others to motivate you to keep going.

With people’s need to follow a healthier and more active lifestyle, many are ditching fad diets for a lifestyle that is fun and sustainable.

Local celebrities and fitness enthusiasts such as TV personality Unathi Nkayi and “fitness junkie” Lesego Zulu are hosting boot camps around the country to help more South Africans live healthy lives.

Outdoor exercises include park runs, hiking, cycling, outdoor fitness events and boot camps - activities that offer fresh air and comradeship.

Studies have found that 95% of people who start a weight loss programme with friends complete it, compared to 76% for those who tackle programmes alone.

Boot camp host Juanita Khumalo, a fitness influencer and the founder of Trove Wellness, a platform that educates people about healthy life choices, said the benefits of attending boot camp were obvious, because you exercise in a group and a social atmosphere that is always fun and interactive.

Most boot camps have minimal rest in between each set, so you are guaranteed to use calories, which will lead to weight loss, said Khumalo.

A boot camp class combines cardio and functional training, which is fantastic for weight loss.

With mental strength, most participants push themselves beyond what they thought they could physically do, with people feeling tougher and leaving with greater confidence.

Here are some of the places where you can join boot camps for free, or for a fee.

Cape Town

BeFit

This Goodwood women’s exercise studio offers free boot camp classes every Saturday morning. Starting at 8.30am, the classes are a great way for newbies to get started. Sweat it out with like-minded people, make some new friends and get a weekly full body workout that will leave you ready to tackle the weekend.

Contact: 084 514 6249

Join Our Free Bootcamp Belhar

This is a free community boot camp at Belhar Civic Aandblom Road, Belhar.

The sessions are held every Monday and Thursday from 7pm to 8pm.

It’s suitable for all ages, genders and fitness levels.

Contact: 072 753 2727

JHB

Free Getfit Bootcamp- Randburg

Their boot camp training offers a variety of different exercises that focus on flexibility, cardio, strength and endurance in an invigorating outdoor environment. Exercises include stretching, walking, running, aerobics, body weight-focused exercise, timed runs or walks and loads of socialising! The boot camp caters for all ages and fitness levels.

Visit their website for more information: www.randburg.getfitbootcamp.co.za

Durban

The Wellness Hub - Free Fitness Boot Camp

With their mission being to make the Durban community healthier and happier, their free Fitness Boot Camps are designed to help achieve exactly this.

Their six-week challenge is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30-6:30pm at Gordon Park, Florida Road. Registration starts this week, all you have to do is show up and fill out a form.

Visit The Wellness Hub's Facebook Events page for more information.