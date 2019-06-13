IT sounds a bit dim, but sleeping with a light on could make you gain weight. A study of 44 000 women found those who snoozed with artificial light on were at a higher risk of piling on the pounds.

The five-year study by the US National Institutes of Health found those who failed to sleep in the dark at night had a 17% increased chance of gaining 5kg or more. They were 22% more likely to become overweight and 33% more likely to get obese.

Researchers believe this was because disrupted sleep causes people to seek out energy-dense, fatty food. Writing in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal, they said: “A high-calorie diet and sedentary behaviours are the most commonly cited explanations for the obesity epidemic and are the main targets for obesity prevention.

Here are some tips to improve your sleep provided by Vencasa-Tempur South Africa

Reduce the intrusion of technology in the bedroom. Dim the lighting in your home after dinner so that melatonin can be released. Increase the time you sleep by 15 mins a night, for a week. Then increase it to twenty minutes for a week and continue to increase it until you are achieving 8 hours of sleep. Consider a new pillow and mattress for good night sleep

Daily Mail