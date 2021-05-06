Gift your mom with health this Mother’s Day

A cup, home-made card or flowers for Mother’s Day? If you don’t know what to give your mom this Mother’s Day, you can remember that health is the gift that keeps on giving.

So why not simplify your mom’s list with these healthy Mother’s Day gift ideas that can help her kick-start their healthy lifestyle.

Home fitness ideas for moms who exercise at home

If she’s been asking for cardio gear, spoil the mom in your life with a new rower, skipping rope, treadmill or exercise bike.

Your mom is not ready to go back to the gym? Buy her a suspension system. Mom can use these handy straps and her own body weight.

If mom has all the workout gear she could ever need, a storage system for organising it could be just the gift.

Resistance or loop bands are a must-have. Exercise loops are great to toss in her day bag for stretching, workouts, and more. Resistance ranges from x-light to x-heavy, so she can find all kinds of uses.

Bed and bath ideas for wellness

Buy relaxing aromas that help with creating a soothing space.

You can give mom’s bathroom a spa upgrade with a hand-held massaging shower-head, bathrooms and candle for a good self-care day.

Get your mom a humidifier, great item to have for winter. It will help your mom keep her skin glowing.

Gift for mental health

Skip the flowers and get a beautiful house plant in a decorative pot instead. Buying a plant has many mental health benefits.

For moms who like to cultivate, get her a herb garden or mushroom kit. Spending time gardening has shown to improve your mood.

Add motivation speaking or meditation on her playlist and buy your mom wireless earphones. Your mom won't have to be worried about getting tangled up in superfluous cords while she gets daily motivation to keep her going.