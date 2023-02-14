Giving the gift of wellness on Valentine’s Day

The countdown is finally over. Valentine's Day is here, whether you will be celebrating with a partner or having a date night with friends. This year, instead of gifting the usual red roses or impromptu rendezvous, which are absolutely amazing, don't get me wrong, But how about you and your significant other choose wellness this Valentine’s Day and every other day of the year?

Story continues below Advertisement

Meaning that the holiday, which is typically marked by expensive presents and fancy dates, can be celebrated in various ways, giving you a chance to put more emphasis on your relationship with yourself and those around you. Why not take some time to focus on what really makes you feel great? Hear me out: in keeping with February's initiative to encourage healthy lifestyles, why not use today to establish new, long-lasting routines that will strengthen your bonds with those you love for the entire year rather than just today?

Valentine's Day is a helpful reminder that there are many other ways for us to connect, grow, and nurture healthy relationships. But the reality is the feelings of gratitude and joy that Valentine’s Day inspires in us are wonderful, but too often, they’re temporary. They lack the durability to help us navigate the ups and downs that come with all healthy relationships. Here are four ways to work on your wellness this Valentine’s Day: A digital detox

Story continues below Advertisement

The American Psychological Association (APA) has highlighted the constant use of technology as one of the leading causes of higher stress levels. Taking a break from technology for some time can help you manage the negative effects that social media may have on your daily life. Have a ‘no phones’ policy when you’re spending time together with loved ones. Picture by cottonbro studio/Pexels A digital detox can improve your physical and mental health, increase your attention span, develop your problem-solving skills, and even boost your creativity. It’s also an important way to reduce stress. Self-care

Story continues below Advertisement

It has been clinically proven that practising self-care can lessen or even eliminate anxiety and depression, as well as lessen stress and boost happiness. It can aid in your ability to adjust to change, forge solid relationships, and bounce back from failures. Take yourself out on a date, spend time with yourself, and pamper yourself with a spa day. Lord knows it's needed, and journal your thoughts and plans. Picture by Alina Vilchenko /pexels Prepare healthy Valentine’s treats Today is one of those days where you get to overindulge in treats. However, there are some fantastic, healthy alternatives, all of which can be made right in your own kitchen. Such as making your own Valentine's Day Snack Board loaded with healthy fruits, strawberries, pomegranates, nuts, and other snacks.

Picture by Diva Plavalaguna/Pexels Cooking together as a couple can be a very healthful habit; there's a lot more to it than putting food on the table every night. When a couple undertakes activities together at home, it deepens their connection. Work on wellness together Growing intimacy can be enhanced by engaging in activities that involve a shared sense of purpose and meaning. You know they say that couples who workout together, stay together; it must be something to do with all those endorphins keeping moods high! Gym dates or hiking with friends.