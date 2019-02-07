Dr. Nandipha Magudumana is founder and CEO of Optimum Medical Solutions in Sandton, Johannesburg. Image: Supplied.

In 2019 I want to be healthy, eat right, exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Sound familiar?



Dr Nandipha Magudumana founder and chief executive of Optimum Medical Solutions - a medical aesthetic solution company, says healthy resolutions are possible to maintain.





Simple lifestyle changes, such as incorporating light to moderate exercise at least 3 times a week, and healthier meals can help.





Magudumana, who made last year’s prestigious list of Mail & Guardian (M&G) 200 Young South Africans, is a firm advocate of healthy lifestyle choices.





But when she is not talking about medical matters or advocating a healthy lifestyle, she is a fashionista and a trendsetter on her Instagram page with more than 80000 followers.





Her style has been dubbed as classy and sophisticated. I caught up with her to find out more and how to be healthier and maintain good skin in 2019.





Please tell us about yourself and where you are in your career at the moment?





I am the Founder of Optimum Medical Solutions. I was born in a small village Bizana in the Eastern Cape. I grew up in a small sleepy town Port Edward. I have always been passionate about medicine. My High School was next door to the provincial hospital; the hospital visits gave me great exposure to the hospital life and my keen interest in medical ﬁeld saw me working at the local pharmacy from the age of 15. I have a Bachelor of Health Sciences in Biomedical Sciences majoring in Pharmacology from Wits and MBBCh (Wits). Aesthetic medical certificates. I am a mom of 2 girls.





What is the relationship between healthy skin and a balanced diet?





To maintain healthy skin, a balanced diet is essential. Taking vitamins, keeping up with hydration and ensuring regular exercise are all healthy practices to our health and complexion. A poor diet can result in fatigue, stress, and depression, which can lead to premature aging.





Please share your tips on how to get glowing skin?





Apply sunscreen every day - apply sunscreen when you are in the car, when you’re in the office, because UVA rays penetrate through glass.





Hydrate -make sure you are drinking enough water throughout the day, it is recommended you drink at least 8 glasses of water each day. Finding it difficult to drink water? Add flavour by adding mint leaves or water enhancers. Take your vitamins - vitamin C is a wonderful antioxidant that brightens the skin and creates an even skin tone, it also reduces fine lines and wrinkles.













The vampire facial is becoming popular, any reasons why this procedure is becoming more popular?





The vampire facial received massive attraction and hype after Kim Kardashian West revealed having the procedure done in one of the episodes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.





This treatment involves drawing the clients blood and placing the tube in a centrifuge to separate the plasma and platelets from red blood cells.





The end result of the spin is platelet-rich-plasma also known as PRP, which can either be injected back into the face or applied topically using a microneedling technique. PRP is rich in protein and nutrients that will help stimulate skin cell growth and collagen which will, in turn, help the skin look younger and decrease wrinkles.





You provide medical weight loss service, please tell about this and how it works?





Yes, we do, we offer different weight loss programs catered individually for each client, taking into consideration the many factors that make up an individual, lifestyle, diet, stress levels and daily demands. We customize a programme that is suited for you, whether it's our supplements, injectables such as, MIC / Lipotropic Injections, Lipotropic compounds help catalyse the breakdown of fat during metabolism in the body.





HCG injectable, injection mobilises body fat which circulates through your body providing energy and preventing hunger.





Please share your healthy tips for 2019?



