Most medical aids consider a breast reduction operation as cosmetic surgery and do not pay for it.
But any women with disproportionately large breasts will tell you, that the need for the surgery is more than struggling to find clothes that fit in.
Large breasts can cause back pain, neck pain and make it difficult to take part in physical activities.
GoodLuck's lead singer, Juliet Harding took to Facebook to challenge the medical aid's policy after she had paid for her own breast reduction operation.
She wrote: "So yesterday I had breast reduction surgery which went very well! It was a big decision for me because one the one hand a lot of people admired my big boobs and would tell me how lucky I was to have them, but then on the other hand, I was living in so much pain, every day."