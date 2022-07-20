Goodluck’s Juliet Harding shares her health woes with followers

The 35-year-old singer is part of the band known for their blend of instrumentation fused with electronic dance music and an African edge. Alongside members Ben Peters and Tim Welsh, Harding has performed at hundreds of music festivals across South Africa.

On Monday, Harding shared her health woes with followers. She said: “Happy to report I made it through sinus surgery. If you know me, you will know how much sinuses have plagued my life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodLuck (@goodlucklive) “As a vocalist this has really been a challenge … who wants to hear a singer with a blocked nose right? It’s been a journey … I know a lot of it has to do with diet and I’m working on that side of things too. But we removed a heap of polyps and I’m hoping that it’s the first step to a much better nose situation.” Harding also made headlines in 2020 for her breast reduction surgery and her attempts to get the procedure covered by medical aids to consider changing their policies to assist women.

Harding underwent breast-reduction surgery, going from a 34G cup to a 34C cup. After her minor sinus operation, Harding thanked fans and followers for their support. She was looking forward to her gig this weekend. She said: “Appreciate all the love and support from all the fans who sent messages. Onward and upwards ahead of a big summer season! Thanks to Dr Gary Kroukamp, Dr Jaco van Rensburg and all the amazing nurses at Harbour Bay Medical. We have impeccable medical staff. See you in Stellies this Saturday for @carry6packer – man it’s gonna be a vibe! Love you all.”