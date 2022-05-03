Green colour foods that are great for your health

Going green is not just good for the environment, it is good for you as well. In the case of physical health, people should start consuming more green foods if they want to feel and look better.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to health experts, green foods are powerful antioxidants that protect the body from toxins both in the environment and in other foods we eat. They reveal that green foods are rich in chlorophyll, a green pigment that also acts as a detox agent in the body. Let’s discover the different green foods that are great for our health and how they help us. Avocados

Story continues below Advertisment

Avocado Vichy soup. Picture: Supplied Avocados are rich in healthy, mono-unsaturated fats - the good kind of fat that helps lower cholesterol. Avocados are also rich in lutein, an antioxidant that helps protect the eyes, as well as vitamin E, which can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Add avocados to a breakfast scramble, on top of your salad, or even on your burger. Seaweed

Story continues below Advertisment

South Africa Cape Town 19 November 2019 Hilda Adams haversting sea lettuce. Hilda Adams is an Advocate for slow fish campaign. Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) It is common knowledge that leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach and cabbage are healthy and full of nutrients. Another green vegetable to add to your meal plan is edible seaweed, or sea vegetables, like nori, dulse and kelp. Seaweed offers a wide range of vitamins and minerals including iodine, which is important for thyroid health. Seaweed goes well beyond sushi and lends a savoury and salty taste to soups, seaweed salads, poke bowls and crunchy snacks.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kale This Oct. 7, 2013 photo shows sesame kale salad in Concord, N.H. This dish is simple, healthy and would go well on the Thanksgiving table. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Kale has been trending in health and wellness circles for the past few years, and for good reason. It is an extremely nutrient-dense food. Additionally, kale is very filling without containing many calories. Kale can be eaten raw, sautéed, or tossed into basically any cooked dish.

Matcha green tea Cape Town 15-10-2015 WEA FF 3110 lady bonin's tea Parlour The green one is matcha, a super healthy green tea Picture and story Bianca Coleman Matcha is a type of green tea made from ground young green tea leaves. Matcha tea is made by whisking the powder with hot water. Like other green teas, matcha contains antioxidants called catechins. Drinking green tea like matcha is associated with better health, including the prevention of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. It is important to note that matcha does contain caffeine, but less than coffee or black tea.

The flavour of matcha green tea is often described as grassy, slightly sweet, and pleasant. Matcha can be consumed hot, iced, or made into a latte with steamed milk. Try adding matcha powder to smoothies or mixed into frozen yoghurt for a treat. Spinach Creamed spinach with pernod. Picture from Pinterest It seems like people have associated spinach with health (and terrible taste) since the dawn of time. Fortunately, only one of those is true.