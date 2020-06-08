'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling called out for her 'transphobic' tweets

London - JK Rowling has been hit by fresh accusations of transphobia after she appeared to state that only women can menstruate. In the latest trans storm to engulf the author, Rowling responded to an article entitled "Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate" – and questioned the use of the word "people". In a tweet, the 54-year-old implied it is only women who have periods, which is deemed transphobic because it excludes transgender men who still have uteruses and menstruate. She wrote: "People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The 'Harry Potter' author, who has 14.5 million followers, argued: "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

She added: "I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge."

The comments provoked a fierce backlash online, with one user tweeting: "She could really use her immense wealth and power to help people but... no.... she’s gonna use it to be a bigot." Another critic wrote: "For a woman who once had such vision, she is incredibly short sighted... The trans community deserves better. Much better."

Others praised the author for standing up to "extremists" who claimed "biological sex is an illusion". Rowling has previously clashed with activists after appearing to "like" a tweet saying trans women are "men in dresses", which she said was an accident.

Last year she faced the biggest backlash of her career after defending a female researcher who was fired for claiming "men cannot change into women". Rowling was branded a "bigot" after tweeting her incredulity at the employment tribunal’s decision. A spokesperson for Rowling was contacted for comment.

