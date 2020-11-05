Have you tried the spell your name workout challenge?

If you are looking to try a new, fresh workout routine, then here is a personalised workout created just for you.

HOW IT WORKS?

Take your full name and match the letters of your name to the exercise associated with it.

You don’t need any equipment as all exercises are using your body weight and the best part of this workout is that it can be done anywhere, at any time.

Depending on your level of fitness, we recommend a beginner to rest 2-3 minutes between exercises; a relatively fit person to rest 1 minute to 90 seconds; and a regular fitness enthusiast - a 30 second rest period.