Herbal teas that help with coughs and colds

Drinking tea has shown to be beneficial when suffering from a cough. Research indicates that tea helps the immune system naturally recover. Tea has a soothing effect on a sore throat, offering prompt relief from coughing. In certain instances, it has proven to be more efficacious than prescribed medications.

It also assists the body in expelling built-up mucus, thereby relieving discomfort associated with congestion. Herbal teas, such as Rooibos are renowned for their anti-inflammatory properties, helping to combat coughs and colds. These herbal teas are recommended.

Honey Tea Warm water infused with raw honey provides a natural remedy for coughs and colds, offering relief to a sore throat by reducing internal inflammation. Raw honey has been shown to act as a natural cough suppressant and diminish mucus production. Adding honey to your preferred herbal tea can help loosen phlegm, alleviate discomfort, and suppress coughs. Lemon-based Teas Teas infused with lemon, such as lemon balm tea or lemongrass tea, boast high levels of vitamin C and antioxidants, bolstering the immune system and shielding against flu symptoms.

Brewing multiple cups throughout the day can enhance immunity. Green Tea Renowned for its health benefits, green tea contains antioxidants and polyphenols that combat inflammation, eliminate harmful bacteria, and enhance immunity. Steep loose leaf green tea for five minutes, then add a touch of raw honey for added soothing properties.

Ginger Tea Ginger tea is a beloved choice, particularly in colder seasons, renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may ease flu symptoms, soothe irritated throats, and relax airway muscles, reducing coughing. Peppermint Tea Peppermint tea, rich in menthol, possesses antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, providing relief for sore throats and suppressing coughs while clearing blocked sinuses.

Chamomile Tea Chamomile tea contains flavonoids with soothing properties, ideal for consumption before bed due to its calming effects. It reduces inflammation, alleviates throat pain, promotes restful sleep, and may alleviate symptoms of depression. Echinacea Tea Echinacea, renowned for its ability to combat respiratory infections, strengthens the immune system and reduces the risk of coughs and colds. Brewing echinacea tea offers a tasty means of reaping its protective benefits. Licorice Root Tea Licorice root tea, with its slightly bitter yet sweet flavour profile, boasts antiviral and antibacterial properties, aiding in the fight against colds and coughs by inhibiting harmful bacteria and viruses.