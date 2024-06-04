Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Here are the best immune-boosting foods to ward off illness during winter

Lemon and garlic. Picture: Freepik

Lemon and garlic. Picture: Freepik

Published 5h ago

Share

Boosting your immune system is essential for staying healthy and warding off illness, especially during winter.

One of the ways you support your immune system is by eating a diet rich in immune-boosting foods.

Here are some of the best immune-boosting foods to incorporate into your daily diet.

Garlic

Garlic has long been used for its immune-boosting properties.

It contains sulphur compounds that have been shown to enhance the immune response and reduce the severity of colds and flu.

Ginger

Ginger is another powerful immune-boosting food that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

It can help reduce inflammation in the body and improve immune function.

Ginger and lemons. Picture: Angela J / Pexels

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which is known for its immune-boosting properties.

Vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which is crucial for fighting off infections.

Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage.

They also contain vitamin C and other nutrients that support a healthy immune system.

Berries help protect your cells from damage. Picture: Suzy Hazelwood / Pexels

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound that has been shown to have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants and fibre. These nutrients help support a healthy immune system.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that support immune function.

They also contain antioxidants that help protect your cells from damage.

Nuts and seeds are rich in vitamins and minerals. Picture: Marta Branco / Pexels

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a great source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut microbiome.

A healthy gut is essential for a strong immune system, as it is where a large portion of your immune cells are located.

IOL Lifestyle

Related Topics:

advicefood basket