Here’s a list for the best foods for people with diabetes, what to eat and what to avoid

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions globally, making the effective management of blood sugar levels of the utmost importance for those living with the disease. A crucial aspect of this management lies in dietary choices.

Understanding which foods can support health and which may sabotage blood sugar control can empower individuals to take charge of their well-being. Foods to embrace Creating a pantry stocked with the right foods is essential for anyone managing diabetes. Here are some key categories to focus on: Whole grains: These grains are rich in fibre, which slows sugar absorption and helps prevent spikes in blood sugar levels.

Ideal choices include brown rice, quinoa, whole-wheat bread, whole-grain pasta, and oats. Opt for whole-wheat bread. Picture: Berna / Pexels Lean proteins: Proteins can help maintain stable blood sugar and increase feelings of fullness. Opt for chicken, fish, beans, lentils, tofu, and eggs.

Low-fat dairy: Essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D from low-fat dairy can benefit those managing diabetes without causing significant blood sugar fluctuations. Choose skim milk, low-fat yoghurt, and low-fat cheese. Non-starchy vegetables: These vegetables are low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, making them excellent options.

Some best choices include broccoli, spinach, kale, carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers. Fruits in moderation: Fruits are nutritious, but due to their natural sugar content, portion control is vital. Focus on berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), apples, and pears.

Foods to limit or avoid While it’s essential to recognise beneficial foods, it’s equally important to identify those that can negatively impact blood sugar. The following should be limited or avoided: Refined grains: Low in fibre, refined grains like white bread and white rice can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar. Aim to limit these items. Sugary foods and drinks: High in sugar and low in nutrition, sodas, sweets, sugary juices, and sugary cereals can significantly elevate blood sugar levels and should be avoided.

Sodas can significantly elevate blood sugar levels. Picture: Ron Lach / Pexels Processed meats: While convenient, processed meats such as bacon, sausage, and hot dogs are high in sodium and unhealthy fats, which can detrimentally affect overall health. Fried foods: Often high in unhealthy fats, fried foods can contribute to weight gain and other health issues, making them a poor dietary choice. Excessive alcohol: Alcohol intake can disrupt blood sugar control and increase the risk of hypoglycaemia, making moderation key.

Additional tips for diabetic-friendly eating In addition to understanding what to eat, the following best practices can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels: Read food labels: Familiarise yourself with carbohydrate counts, sugar contents, and added sugars to make informed choices. Practice portion control: Remember that even healthy foods can influence blood sugar levels if consumed in high quantities.