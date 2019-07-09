Research has revealed that activated charcoal helps to push up the pH level of the oral cavity primarily because it can bind with acidic components. Picture: Pexels

Charcoal has been putting the beauty industry in a spin over the last couple of years, facial scrubs, cleansers and facial masks all growing in popularity.



We’ve all put some questionable things in our mouths, and now people think that Charcoal Toothpaste should be one of the things. Activated charcoal toothpaste is one of the biggest trends in wellness, and this functional dentist thinks it's worth the hype.









Although this is a trend that many swear by, according to some experts its defiantly, no..no.



California-based cosmetic dentist Sarah Jebreil, says, the gritty consistency of this type of toothpaste is way too coarse for our chompers. Charcoal is very abrasive and could prematurely wear away enamel over time, leaving the sensitive layer beneath it, called dentin, exposed, she says. That can cause major sensitivity to hot and cold temps, make your teeth more susceptible to infection, and turn them gray.





Here is what you need to know about Charcoal Toothpaste:

Research has revealed that activated charcoal helps to push up the pH level of the oral cavity primarily because it can bind with acidic components.

Activated charcoal is typically derived from the fine carbon powder obtained from burnt coconut shells, olive pits, coal, sawdust or bone char.

The American Dental Association (ADA) has released many warnings against usage of charcoal toothpaste.

The high abrasive nature of this toothpaste erodes the enamel, leading to exposure of the inner layer known as dentin.

Charcoal can also gradually settle in between the gums, leading to other complications like inflammation and trauma to the gums





Activated charcoal, which has been treated with heat to become more porous, is sometimes administered in pill form at hospitals for poison control, says Massachusetts-based dentist Svetlana Novak, DMD.