Here’s why breastfeeding has an impact on breast cancer development

Breastfeeding gives your baby a healthy start. However, that is not the sole health advantage. It may also reduce your risk of developing breast cancer. The American Institute for Cancer Research shows mothers who breastfeed lower their risk of pre- and post-menopausal breast cancer.

According to midwife and researcher Professor Diana du Plessis, during lactation, most women who breastfeed undergo hormonal changes that cause their menstrual periods to be delayed. Consequently, women who breastfeed aren’t exposed to hormones such as estrogen as much over their lifetime as women who do not breastfeed. “This benefit is maximised if women breastfeed their babies for at least one year.” We know breast milk is “always best” because it provides just the correct amount of vitamins, nutrients, and antibodies to strengthen your baby’s immunity and protect it from infections and disorders.

One other popular reason breastfeeding is mostly advocated for is because new mothers typically monitor their diet, making healthier dietary choices and giving up alcohol and smoking in favour of a more healthful lifestyle. Do not ignore your pain if you are experiencing raw, swollen and sore nipples from breastfeeding. Mother and baby care products are available to protect and help your sore nipples heal, without disrupting your breastfeeding routine. Picture supplied. Although there are risks and precautions linked with nursing for people with breast cancer, and those who know they are at high risk of developing breast cancer, should be aware of: Being female and older than 50 years of age, having excess body fat, and drinking alcohol raises the risk of pre-menopausal and post-menopausal breast cancers.

Breastfeeding can help prevent breast cancer, with prolonged breastfeeding recommended to delay the occurrence of breast cancer in at-risk women. Women who breastfeed or pump their breast milk are also less likely to develop high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. While new moms may run into difficulties breastfeeding for the first time, there are essential tools and practical support at hand to increase breast-milk supply, protect breasts and nipples from pain and chaffing, and breast shields and newborn teats to encourage baby to latch properly, especially if mom’s nipples are inverted.

Can I breastfeed if I have cancer? Most doctors would advise a mother to discontinue breastfeeding if she is told she has breast cancer while she is still nursing. While nursing your breast-milk cannot transmit cancer to your child, several medications used to treat breast cancer can, including chemotherapies, hormone therapy, and anaesthesia used after surgery.

If you have already had cancer, you may still be able to breastfeed, depending on the type of treatment you received, however, you will need to seek your doctor’s advice. Breastfeeding is not advised for women with HIV or TB, who are using antidepressants or other prescription medications, who have had breast surgery or who are suffering from postpartum depression. She said no matter how challenging breastfeeding your newborn may seem at first, don’t give up. It is extremely rare for a mother to be unable to breastfeed due to structural problems with her breasts that limit the formation of milk in the mammary glands, allowing you to breastfeed only.