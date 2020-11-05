Hope begins with you, says cancer survivor

Donor recruitment centre and stem cell registry, The Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS, reports that four out of 10 blood disorder patients do not find stem cell matches. For most people a transplant is their only hope of survival, which is why donating stem cells is so urgently needed. South African Defence Force employee, Vivian de Klerk, has been in remission for 10 years. Diagnosed with an acquired genetic disease, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), at the age of 23, she was terrified when she heard there was no cure for it other than a blood stem cell transplant. She says she was on the waiting list for a transplant for almost three years.

“During this time, I was dependent on regular blood transfusions to keep me alive.

“I sometimes felt negative as being ill left me with minimal energy and unable to actively be part of the search for a suitable donor.

“When my three brothers tested negative and there was no matching donor on the South African database, I had to dig deep to not lose hope.

“Luckily, I had family, friends and The Sunflower Fund to support me during the years of waiting.

“I finally received the life-changing call that there was a matching donor in Germany,” she said.

Soon after the transplant, De Klerk began to recover and was able to start exercising, completing the Fish River Canyon hike a year later.

In 2014, she took part in the South African Transplant Games in Cape Town.

In 2015 she went as far as to compete in the World Transplant Games and took home several medals for various sports.

De Klerk urges South Africans to become donors.

“If it wasn’t for my donor, I would probably not be alive today.

“To have a strong donor community allows more people to live a healthy life after being diagnosed with cancer or a bone marrow disease.

“Because of our diverse and unique genetic make up, we need more South Africans to register as stem cell donors.

“You might just be the match that someone is waiting for. Hope begins with you!” says De Klerk.

Vivian de Klerk's story of hope comes ahead of The Sunflower Fund’s annual Sunflower Day, which will be held on November 13 this year instead of the third Friday of September, a necessary change due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Every year, funds raised from the sale of the versatile Tube of Hope (TOPE) – headband, mask, scarf, cap or armband – go towards helping recruit stem cell donors, as well as towards a patient support fund, which helps patients who need financial assistance in getting to transplant.

De Klerk’s stories highlight the importance of the work conducted by The Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS over the past 20 years in its drive to raise funds for the fight against blood disorders such as leukaemia and sickle cell disease.

Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS plays a crucial role in growing the stem-cell donor registry to help save lives.

To register as a Stem Cell Donor or to find out more about becoming a donor visit: sunflowerfund.org/be-a-donor/