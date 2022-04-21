How a humidifier can help you survive the changing seasons

A change in season brings with it many health risks, and it is important to pay attention at this time. Your health can be affected for good or ill depending on your response to the different aspects of winter.

Story continues below Advertisment

As we enter autumn and head towards winter, no matter where you are in South Africa, conditions are becoming either dryer or rainier, as well as cooler.

According to Trevor Brewer, Managing Director of Air Treatment Specialists Solenco, the resulting asthma, allergies and other health issues caused by the quality of air you breathe can impact how you function from day to day. Here are three ways the change of season and accompanying air quality impacts your health and how a dehumidifier can help you survive the changing season: Dry air

Story continues below Advertisment

In many parts of South Africa, the dry air that comes with the move into autumn and winter is a particular bug bear. Not only does your skin barrier suffer, but so do your airways. “In people with respiratory or lung issues such as asthma and bronchitis, cold and dry air narrows airways and makes it harder to breathe. In healthy individuals, dry air can also cause pain and inflammation in the throat, especially while you sleep,” says Brewer. A humidifier is one of the solutions to keeping your indoor air at optimal moisture levels, to improve your comfort and your health this flu season. Excess moisture

Story continues below Advertisment

In areas that see winter rainfall like the Western Cape, excess moisture can cause sinus congestion and sneezing. “Too much moisture also increases the likelihood of mould, which can wreak havoc on your respiratory system and bring about allergic symptoms,” says Brewer. A dehumidifier prevents damp and mould, plus, the smell that comes with it. And effectively removes water vapour that tends to gather in cooler months when you are heating your home with the windows and doors shut. Poor ventilation

Story continues below Advertisment