London - Brushing your teeth at least three times a day could lower the risk of heart failure by more than 10 percent, a major study has found. Researchers linked it to a lower risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular heart rate.

It is thought that frequent brushing reduces bacteria living between the teeth and gums, preventing it entering the bloodstream. Scientists in South Korea examined the connection between oral hygiene and heart problems in the study of 161 000 people aged between 40 and 79.

They had a routine medical examination between 2003 and 2004. By the time of a follow-up ten years later, around five percent had developed heart failure and three percent atrial fibrillation.

Brushing three or more times a day was associated with a 12 percent lower risk of heart failure and a 10 percent reduced risk of atrial fibrillation.