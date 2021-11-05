How can you fall asleep in two minutes? Have you tried it?

Spending more time trying to fall asleep rather than actually sleeping? You’re not alone. Falling asleep in a short while, such as in 2 minutes, may be achieved by following certain tips and sleep rituals.

One technique was reportedly practised by the US military. The technique, called military technique, was developed to help soldiers get to sleep in stressful situations, such as battlefields. By getting adequate sleep, the soldiers were less vulnerable to daytime fatigue and the probability of making mistakes, which could be dangerous.

This technique involves: The popular military method, which was first reported by Sharon Ackerman, comes from a book called Relax and Win: Championship Performance. According to Ackerman, the US Navy Pre-Flight School created a routine to help pilots fall asleep in 2 minutes or less.

It took pilots about 6 weeks of practice, but it worked — even after drinking coffee and with gunfire noises in the background. This practice is said to even work for people who need to sleep sitting up! This is from the US Navy Flight School for pilots.

Apparently after practising the following routine for about six weeks, pilots could fall asleep in 120 seconds. Lying in bed Start by breathing slowly and deeply.

Relax the muscles in your face by releasing all tension in your jaw, forehead and around the eyes. Relax your body as you drop your shoulders as low as you comfortably can. Relax your neck and upper arms. Breathe in deeply and breathe out slowly.

Relax your body starting from the upper body. Release the stress and tension in your lower body, beginning from the thighs and moving towards the lower legs. Give yourself at least 10 seconds after you relax your entire body. Clear your mind of all thoughts. This can be done by doing any of the following

Repeat the words “don’t think” again and again in your mind Visualise a happy memory in your mind. Imagine you are at a scenic place by the side of a lake with soothing fragrances of flowers around you.