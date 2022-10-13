How looking after your health saves you from financial distress and unwelcome medical expenses

A National Library of Medicine research study titled "Sedentary Lifestyle: Evidence of Potential Health Risks" claims that sedentary living has several negative effects on your health. The use and abuse of alcohol and tobacco are all linked to obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases.

Story continues below Advertisement

By managing our lifestyles and making more informed health choices, it is possible to live longer and be healthier and avoid significant medical expenses, thereby improving our financial well-being as well. A study conducted by the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis discovered that people who contributed to a 401(k) were more likely to take steps to improve their health. Growing scientific evidence also shows a direct correlation between finances and mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and stress, all of which can have a crippling effect on your physical health.

Looking after your financial health Chronic diseases can result in a variety of health issues, and frequently, one condition will cause additional issues. Chronic diseases are covered by many medical aid schemes. Although the secondary conditions may not be covered by your medical insurance, paying for them out of pocket can be financially crippling, as we all know treatment is expensive.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prevention is better than cure A balanced diet and regular exercise are one of the few things in our control to reduce our risk of developing chronic illness. According to a statement from Tony Singleton, CEO of Turnberry, this paves the way for the avoidance of medical bill shortfalls and boosts our financial welfare while enabling us to lead longer, healthier lives. "Physical activity is one of the best ways to prevent illness and is crucial for good health and longevity at any age." "The hardest part is taking that first step," says Peter Tuerk, a wellness advocate.

Story continues below Advertisement

By managing our lifestyle and making more informed health choices, it is possible to live longer and be healthier. Picture by Gabin Vallet/unsplash Taking action Maintaining a healthy weight is essential in preventing a range of health conditions – being overweight increases your risk of coronary artery disease and other non-communicable diseases. Your financial well-being impacts more than just your wallet; it can take a toll on your health. Creating a strategy for your general health can help you avoid financial pitfalls caused by poor lifestyle decisions, which ultimately hurt your finances and the other way around.