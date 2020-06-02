How much alcohol should you be consuming a day?

Unless you have religious or personal reasons, a few drinks or a glass of wine with dinner is usually not an issue. It may even be healthy for you.

A 2018 long term study conducted by US National Library of Medicine found moderate drinkers had lower rates of heart conditions. The observational study compared drinkers and non-drinkers, light to moderate drinkers (who imbibed about one to two units of alcohol a day) and found that light drinkers had better health outcomes compared to non-drinkers and heavy drinkers.

They had lower rates of heart disease and heart attacks and lived longer. Moderate drinkers also had lower rates of diabetes, another important risk factor for heart disease although this result is less definitive.

However, the problem with drinking starts when you begin abusing the substance. According to the definition formulated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive drinking includes binge drinking, heavy drinking, and any drinking by pregnant women or people younger than age 21.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa say drinking too much alcohol is harmful to your heart and general health. It increases health risks such as high blood pressure, heart failure, increased levels of triglycerides (a type of fat) in the blood, and some cancers.