How much does it cost to have the perfect smile?

Cosmetic dentistry is on the rise as the pressure to look perfect is ever increasing. The number of people opting to improve their smile is growing, as our pearly whites are a special part of our physical appearance. The dental costs behind a beautiful smile can sometimes be an astronomical cost. UNSPLASH There is a long list of procedures one can do to improve their smile, which includes teeth whitening, orthodontics (braces), crowns and enamel shaping.The latest to trend in cosmetic dentistry being dental veneers.

The journey to getting the perfect pearly whites. UNSPLASH Local celebrities and their international counterparts have been flocking to places like Dubai and Turkey to get their veneers. The likes of Khanyi Mbau and her businessman beau Kudzai Mushonga recently had their's done in Dubai. Musicians Murdah Bongz and Davido, and "Real Housewives of Lagos" reality TV stars Iyabo Ojo and Chioma Ikokwu haven't been shy to show off their sparkling smiles. According to webmd.com, veneers are wafer-thin, custom-made shells that cover the front surface of teeth. They are bonded to the front of the teeth, changing their colour, shape, size or length, and are made from porcelain or resin composite.

When compared to crowns, this procedure offers a conservative approach to changing a tooth's colour or shape, which is irreversible. Porcelain veneers resist stains better than resin veneers. They also better mimic the light-reflecting properties of natural teeth. The journey to getting the perfect pearly whites. UNSPLASH So how much does it cost to have this dental procedure done? Dental clinics in Turkey offer all-inclusive packages; the price for a set of 12 veneers will cost about $4 500, whilst a full set of 28 veneers is in the range of $8 000. That’s slightly cheaper when compared to the price in Dubai, where a single veneer costs between $800 to $2 500 per tooth.

