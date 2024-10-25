How new glucose monitoring technology is changing lives for people with diabetes in South Africa

For people living with diabetes, where daily routines revolve around pricking your finger to check blood glucose levels and making crucial decisions based on uncertainty. This has long been the reality for many, but advancements in sensing technology for glucose monitoring are changing the game. People no longer have to rely on guesswork; now, managing diabetes is more precise and manageable.

Registered Dietitian Mbali Mapholi shares her insights and highlights how this innovation empowers individuals to take control of their health and live fuller lives. Part 1: The science behind glucose-sensing technology Before we dive into the personal stories that illustrate the power of glucose-sensing technology, it’s important to understand how these devices work.

Devices like the FreeStyle Libre 2 are small, wearable sensors that provide continuous glucose readings directly to your smartphone. Unlike traditional fingerstick blood glucose testing, which only gives a snapshot of glucose levels, these sensors offer minute-by-minute tracking. This allows people with diabetes to monitor their glucose patterns throughout the day and night. “While we celebrate the strides made by sensing technology for glucose monitoring, it’s important to note that traditional fingerstick blood sampling still has its place, especially for those who may not have access to sensor devices.”

Traditional fingerstick blood glucose testing. Picture: Nataliya Vaitkevich/pexels However, for many living with diabetes, the transition to sensor technology is a welcome relief from the burdensome and often painful process of fingerstick testing. How does glucose-sensing technology work? 1. Sensor placement: A small, flexible sensor is placed on the back of the upper arm and secured with an adhesive patch. This discreet placement allows for continuous monitoring of glucose levels.

2. Subcutaneous monitoring: The sensor contains a tiny filament that is inserted just beneath the skin. This filament measures the glucose concentration in the interstitial fluid, which surrounds the body’s cells. 3. Continuous data collection: The sensor provides real-time glucose readings. Users can view their glucose levels, trends, and history on their smartphones using the FreeStyle LibreLink app, which also allows for customised glucose alarms. 4. Glucose level feedback: With detailed data at their fingertips, users can make timely adjustments to their insulin dosage, dietary choices, and overall diabetes management, significantly improving long-term health outcomes.

The impact on people living with diabetes Dietitian Mbali Mapholi. Picture: Mbali Mapholi/Supplied As a dietitian, Mbali Mapholi has seen first-hand the profound impact glucose-sensing technology has on her clients. “These devices have revolutionised diabetes care,” she says.

Here are some of the key benefits observed in her practice: Personalised nutrition guidance With continuous glucose data, people with diabetes can better understand how their food choices affect their blood sugar levels. “It’s one thing to give someone a general meal plan, but it’s another to help them tailor it to their specific needs,” says Mapholi.

For example, a person might notice that a certain meal spikes their glucose levels, allowing them to modify their diet accordingly. This level of insight empowers people to make informed decisions about their nutrition. Reduced risk of hypoglycaemia Glucose-sensing devices show trend arrows, which alert users to changes in their glucose levels. This gives them time to take corrective action before their blood sugar drops too low (hypoglycaemia).

By acting early, they can reduce the frequency and severity of low blood sugar episodes. Optimised medication management With a better understanding of glucose trends, people with diabetes can work with their healthcare providers to fine-tune their insulin doses. This often results in more stable blood sugar levels, reducing the highs and lows that can lead to complications.

Enhanced quality of life Perhaps one of the most significant benefits is the elimination of painful finger pricks. For many, this alone is a huge relief. “The psychological burden of diabetes can be overwhelming. Removing the need for constant finger pricks, these devices help reduce stress and improve overall quality of life.”

Empowerment and engagement People who use glucose-sensing technology become more engaged in their own care. They actively monitor their levels, understand the impact of their lifestyle choices, and feel more in control of their diabetes management. A life transformed

As a dietitian, I've had the privilege of witnessing countless success stories among my clients who’ve embraced sensing technology. Their improved glycaemic control, reduced stress, and enhanced quality of life underscore the importance of integrating this technology into diabetes care. To truly understand the impact of glucose-sensing technology, Mapholi shares the story of her best Mpolokeng, who has living with type 1 diabetes for over 20 years. For most of her life, she relied on fingerstick blood tests, which she found physically and emotionally draining.