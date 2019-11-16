London - Skin creams and herbal remedies used to ease breast cancer side-effects may interfere with medical treatment and do more harm than good, doctors have warned.
Researchers found some complementary therapies used by many patients to reduce breast cancer’s effects on the body can actually hamper chemotherapy.
And herbal remedies that include turmeric or ginseng can stop blood from clotting as well as it should, which may delay healing and lead to worse scarring.
Once breast cancer reaches an advanced stage, lesions spread to the skin in as many as a fifth of cases, which are difficult to treat and can cause physical discomfort and distress.
While many patients attempt to soothe these with creams and herbal treatments, researchers from Nova Medical School in Portugal said these delay wound healing and interfere with hormone therapy or chemotherapy.