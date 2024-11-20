How to combat diabetes? Try these essential strategies for prevention and management of ‘silent killer’ disease

Diabetes continues to be a monumental global health challenge, impacting an estimated 422 million individuals worldwide. The majority of these cases are found in low- and middle-income countries, underscoring the urgent need for early detection and prevention strategies to combat this escalating condition.

As we reflect on World Diabetes Day, it becomes increasingly clear that raising awareness and empowering communities to adopt healthier lifestyles are essential steps in mitigating the long-term effects of the disease and improving global health outcomes. In South Africa alone, over four million people are living with diabetes, yet many of these individuals do not receive adequate treatment. Poor dietary choices, characterised by an uptick in processed foods, sugary beverages, and high-calorie meals, have contributed to the alarming rise in type 2 diabetes cases over recent years.

Research highlights that diabetes has emerged as the second-highest underlying cause of death in the country, reinforcing the critical need for proactive measures against this lifestyle-induced health crisis. Understanding diabetes is essential to combat its spread. At its core, diabetes is a chronic lifelong condition where the body either cannot produce sufficient insulin or cannot utilise it effectively, leading to elevated blood sugar levels.

Type 2 diabetes, often referred to as the ‘silent killer’, can remain asymptomatic for an extended period, leading many individuals to remain unaware of their condition until severe complications arise. Timely detection paves the way for effective management. By adopting healthier habits - including a balanced diet rich in fibre and healthy carbohydrates, regular exercise, and consistent medical support - individuals can take control of their health and stave off serious complications.

Regular blood glucose monitoring plays a vital role in maintaining healthy sugar levels, crucial for those diagnosed, particularly those undergoing insulin therapy. While healthcare providers play an essential role in helping to manage the condition, it is equally important for patients to be cognizant of the warning signs that indicate poorly controlled diabetes, including fatigue, pain or tingling in the extremities, constant hunger, slow-healing wounds, and blurred vision. Preventing diabetes While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent diabetes, lifestyle changes can significantly reduce your risk.

Here’s what you can do: Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Eat a healthy diet: Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Limit sugary drinks and processed foods.

Regular physical activity: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Manage stress: Chronic stress can contribute to the development of diabetes. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise. Picture: Tirachard Kumtanom / Pexels Managing diabetes If you have diabetes, here are some strategies to manage your condition:

Regular blood sugar monitoring: Check your blood sugar levels regularly to track your progress and adjust your treatment plan. Medication: Depending on your type of diabetes, you may need medication to control your blood sugar levels. Healthy eating: Follow a diabetes-friendly meal plan to maintain stable blood sugar levels.