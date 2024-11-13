How to combat stiff joints: foods that fight inflammation

Stiff joints are not only with the elderly. Young people also suffer from stiff joints and pain, which is known as inflammation. Selvan Naicker of JointEze describes inflammation as “the body's natural response to injury, infection or harmful stimuli. It is part of the immune system's defence mechanism and plays a critical role in healing”.

There are two types of inflammation, acute and chronic. “Acute inflammation is usually short-term, occurring after an injury, such as a sprained ankle. This area will show signs of redness and swelling, give off heat and cause pain; there may even be a problem with movement,” Naicker explained. “Meanwhile, chronic inflammation is long-term and can occur when the body continues to send signals of inflammation, even if there is no infection.

“This type of inflammation can be harmful and can be associated with various diseases including arthritis, heart disease and autoimmune disorders.” Healthy foods like brown rice and oatmeal help reduce inflammation. Picture: Pexels. To help loosen stiff joints and pain, these are the foods you should be eating. Healthy foods such as leafy greens, berries and cruciferous vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants..

Foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids that are found in salmon, flaxseeds and olive oil.

Foods like oatmeal, brown rice, and quinoa are better options than refined grain.

Herbs and spices such as ginger, turmeric, and garlic contain compounds that fight inflammation.

Plenty of water, herbal teas, and other hydrating beverages can help the body stay hydrated ensuring that toxins are flushed out further reducing inflammation. There are also foods that should be avoided when fighting inflammation: