How to go from being ‘body positive’ to being ‘body neutral’ and why everyone should

Some people make the decision to stop bad behaviours, such as cursing or using social media excessively. Others want to improve their emotional well-being by journalling every day or working on their communication skills. However, a lot of resolutions are physical health-related, such as getting more sleep, drinking more water, eating more fruit and vegetables, and scheduling more exercise.

Many people also notice their reflection in the mirror, decide they don’t like what they see, and make changes to better embrace self-love. One component of who you are is what you see in the mirror. Even if you don’t genuinely love your physique, you may embrace and accept who you are. You don’t even need to move throughout the talk. This particular idea is the foundation of the bodily neutrality movement.

What are the fundamentals? The organs that keep you alive and working are all within your body. It also includes your mind, heart, and soul, which are the components that shape your personality and sense of self and give you your unique identity. Body neutrality encourages you to accept your body as it is and to value your talents and non-physical traits over your outward appearance. By dispelling the fallacy that one’s appearance determines their value, this movement seeks to decentralise the body as an object. Additionally, it makes it possible to take a step back from all bodily dialogues.

Loving your body is perfectly okay. Even those who view themselves as flawed or less than lovely frequently do. Others may have such a strong dislike for their bodies that they spend much of their efforts trying to change how they look while finding it difficult to be content or enjoy their daily lives. Bodies have a variety of distinctive qualities. Your body’s appearance may also alter as a result of your life experiences.

Your look might be impacted by a skin or health problem. It’s possible that a disease or accident you’ve had has altered your body permanently or restricted your mobility. Maybe you just wish you had other characteristics. Even when you sincerely want to develop this love for your body, any of these factors may prevent you from doing so. While accepting and loving your body are not incompatible concepts, body neutrality provides a solid middle ground between both.

You may not always love your body, but you may still live happily and healthily, according to body neutrality. Where did this phrase first appear? According to several accounts, “body neutrality” searches on the internet started in 2015.

The movement’s early beginnings were shaped by bloggers like Stephanie Yeboah and Gabi Gregg, and many famous people have advocated body neutrality. The Body Neutrality class, a programme intended to aid women in coming to terms with their bodies, was developed by wellness and intuitive eating coach Anne Poirier. The idea is covered in Anuschka Rees’s 2019 book, “Beyond Beautiful”, which is available for purchase online.

In reaction to a few major issues, the movement itself developed on the periphery of the body positivity movement: The notion of body positivity started to be dominated by conventionally attractive, white, non-disabled individuals, pushing people of colour, people with bigger bodies, and people with disabilities to the periphery. People started to point out that body positivity continued to place a strong focus on how one looks as a factor in one’s self-worth.

Some experts and individuals who found it challenging to abruptly transition from body hatred to body love started to list some possible drawbacks of body positivity. What distinguishes this from body positivity? No matter how your body appears, the body positivity movement urges you to love and appreciate it. The concept of body positivity emphasises that everyone is attractive.

On the other hand, body neutrality simply states that everyone is. After all, you are more than your physical self. Not all qualities are valuable, even beauty. Many people believe that body neutrality gives a more grounded perspective. This trend emphasises that it is completely okay to not always adore your body while also acknowledging that this is possible. Even if you don’t precisely adore your body, you may embrace it for what it is. What are some ways to begin exercising body neutrality?

Have you ever felt physically sick of talking about or thinking about your body? You may become more body neutral by using these advice. Stop using it in your talks Your internal self-talk is included in this. Choose a pair of pants that feel cosy and easy to move in, for instance, rather than criticising yourself when your jeans are a touch snug.

Turn talks around Talk about how you (or they) feel rather than how you (or they) appear if friends or loved ones bring up weight, size, or express dissatisfaction with their bodies. Consume the meals you enjoy

Choose full, fresh foods that will fuel your body properly, but also remember to enjoy sweets and snacks rather than suppressing your appetite. Observe your body Choose enjoyable physical exercises above those that make you feel punished. Give yourself no credit for taking it easy when you’re exhausted and worn out.

Recognise and reframe ideas that are body-hating Consider what your body is now accomplishing for you when you catch yourself criticising it. Consider its fortitude and capacity for recovery, movement and adaptation. It’s important to take into account why we require this shift in order to truly embrace body neutrality and aid in its societal acceptance.

It’s one way to combat negative body image, which frequently arises from stigma driven by a variety of media sources that promote thinness as an ideal that everyone should strive to reach. Minimise those who have any kind of defect or impairment Sometimes those with the most body privilege are the ones who shout the loudest about body positivity and body neutrality. To make a lasting transformation, these ingrained habits must be questioned.