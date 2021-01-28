How to make 2021 a better year than 2020

One way or another, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone. With many of us being emotionally and physically drained, self-care has become mandatory. As such, it is highly recommended that at least once a week, everyone should take time off to focus on their physical well-being. When it comes to mental and emotional health, it’s something that needs to be worked on constantly. According to a recent poll by Global Talent Management Solutions, 92% of respondents felt burnt out in November. It was also reported that mental health and emotional well-being took a nosedive worldwide, dropping to their lowest since 2001.

To make 2021 a little less strenuous than last year, here are a few tips to help you cope during these trying times.

Be bold: Instead of thinking about all the things that could go wrong, think about those that can go right. Channel your mind into thinking positively.

Avoid blowing a situation out of proportion: Don’t let one negative experience rule your whole outlook. For example, if you get criticised for making a mistake, take a deep breathe and try again. Don’t take it to the heart, but take it as a learning curve.

Focus on the solution, not the problem. Everyone has problems, the difference is how we deal with them.

Don’t look at how big it is, but rather focus on what you can do to make it smaller and before you know, it’ll be over. It’s like dealing with debt.

Don’t dwell much on the lump sum that you owe and how long it will take you to finish it off. Instead, start by making small payments, and you’ll see the change.

Practice positive self-talk: Your tongue is one of the most powerful tools, watch how you speak to yourself.

Be as kind to yourself as you would to your best friend. Affirm yourself with positive words and instead of focusing on what you don’t like about yourself, pay more to what you love most about yourself.

That way, you’ll be able to appreciate your flaws even more.

Live healthier: They say health is wealth. And while you may be doing well on your physical health, don’t neglect your mental health.

Give yourself time to de-stress, relax, and do things that make you happy.

Start your day off with a refreshing shower, followed by a moisturiser that will help hydrate, soothe, and rejuvenate your skin for up to 48 hours, this way, you’ll feel and look good.

Keep learning: Steve Jobs once said, ‘Stay hungry. Stay foolish.’ Life is all about continuous improvement.

To do this, we should always keep an open mind and stay curious.