How to mellow during the holidays to avoid post-holiday fatigue

Anja van Beek, an agile talent strategist and executive coach, said many people began 2022 in a state of survival since they were still getting over the difficulties of the pandemic. She revealed that this year we were expected to deliver our finest work; however many of us were still recovering and getting used to the new working environment.

“When I speak to leaders and managers, there are a few words that continue to be mentioned in conversations and they are “fatigue, exhaustion, burnout,” Van Beek said. Burnout is a worldwide issue. It alludes to sensations of tiredness or a loss of energy. Reduced professional effectiveness is the result of a greater mental distance from one’s employment, or thoughts of negativity or cynicism about one’s job. A new study by Asana looked at more than 10 000 knowledge workers across seven countries and found about 70% of people experienced burnout in the past year.

The Asana study found that 36% of workers who are burnt out are more probable to have poorer morale, 30% to be less engaged, 27% to make more mistakes, and 25% to miscommunicate. Overall, this contributes to the 25% higher probability of leaving the company. Additionally, according to a separate Deloitte survey, called Workplace Intelligence Research, 47% of employees have left a job in the past because it harmed their well-being, and 57% are considering leaving to take a position that supports their well-being more. Getting ready for the December break.

To be effective at work, we must first ensure we have the "energy“ required to make an impact. Step back from the rat race and concentrate on the moment at hand. Picture: Supplied Van Beek offers practical ideas to revive your spark and energy levels during the holidays. 1. Go outside

The holidays are a great time to boost your brain's neurotransmitters naturally. These neurotransmitters can be spontaneously elevated by spending time in nature and consuming adequate amounts of vitamin D. So you are advised to utilise this time wisely, whether you enjoy gardening or hiking. 2. Make sleep a priority During the Christmas season, it might be tempting to push yourself to the limit. It’s not uncommon for holidays to be jam-packed, and spending late nights with loved ones is a wonderful experience. However, if you are serious about your energy recovery, it is imperative to make sure you get enough sleep so your body can perform at its best when you return to work.

“Post-holiday fatigue is a real thing, so let’s make sure you don’t need a holiday after your holiday. Therefore take those afternoon naps,” Van Beek said. 3. Laughter remains the best medicine Be intentional about creating opportunities to laugh. Nothing works faster to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh.

Arrange a game night with friends, watch a comedy, or play with your pet. Remember, smiling is the beginning of laughter, and, like laughter, it’s contagious. 4. Time management Time is the currency of your holiday (and life), so spend it wisely. Be intentionally aware of what you spend your time on - family, friends or work.

5. Slower and softer For some people, the holiday season is chaotic and stressful. We frequently forget how crucial it is to establish the fundamentals, which are winding down and spending time with loved ones. Create some easy traditions with your family to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Finding the ideal gift is not as important as being present for your loved ones.