How to prevent back pain while working from home
With most people working from home, there is a growing concern about adopting new practices that will promote wellness along with productivity.
In order to preserve the health of the spine when transitioning to this new lifestyle, it is important to stand up, stretch and practice some self-care.
Properly Position the Computer Monitor. Be sure to position your monitor at or just below your eye height so you don't look down. If you are using a laptop, investing in monitors to enlarge your screen may be helpful, or at least a keyboard in order to type with your shoulders relaxed.
Pay Attention to Body Angles. Maintaining body angles will help you predispose a better posture, particularly if your home office has no ergonomic seating as many workplaces do. Strive for seating at the knee joint, hip joint and elbow joint at 90-degree angles.
Practice Simple Stretching. Over time, tightness of the muscle can lock in, causing discomfort, and reducing mobility. Try easy exercises for the upper and lower body, and always aim to fit them in during the day as much as possible.
Take Breaks. Even if you just stand and stretch or step outside, you should try to move once every hour. Sitting in the same position for a certain period of time could lead to some pain. Take a walk around the house or grab a snack anytime you need an excuse to get up and move.
Balance Sitting and Standing Throughout the Day. The simple solution to excessive sitting is not to sit for very long periods. Easy in theory but in reality, this can be challenging. Begin with, implementing the three basic steps below:
- Get up after 30 minutes, if you are sitting at a desk. Change your workstation to include an adjustable desk if possible, in order to allow work to proceed while in standing position.
- If it is not possible to stand up every 30 minutes when in a sitting position, stretch your neck and back muscles.
- Try implementing movements into everyday practice. It may be good to take moderate tasks such as climbing stairs or walk to go get a cup of tea or a glass of water.