How to prevent back pain while working from home

With most people working from home, there is a growing concern about adopting new practices that will promote wellness along with productivity.

In order to preserve the health of the spine when transitioning to this new lifestyle, it is important to stand up, stretch and practice some self-care.

Properly Position the Computer Monitor. Be sure to position your monitor at or just below your eye height so you don't look down. If you are using a laptop, investing in monitors to enlarge your screen may be helpful, or at least a keyboard in order to type with your shoulders relaxed.

Pay Attention to Body Angles. Maintaining body angles will help you predispose a better posture, particularly if your home office has no ergonomic seating as many workplaces do. Strive for seating at the knee joint, hip joint and elbow joint at 90-degree angles.

Practice Simple Stretching. Over time, tightness of the muscle can lock in, causing discomfort, and reducing mobility. Try easy exercises for the upper and lower body, and always aim to fit them in during the day as much as possible.