How to protect yourself from coronavirus, according to the WHO

The Health Department has confirmed that the first person to be diagnosed with the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in South Africa is a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy with his wife.





According to the Health Ministry, the couple, who are from KwaZulu-Natal, returned home on March 1 and the husband consulted a doctor on March 3 after presenting flu-like symptoms, including headache, fever and a cough. He tested positive for COVID-19 and has been self-isolating since then, the ministry said.





To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new (2019-nCoV).





Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.