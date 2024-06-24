How to remove yellow stains from pillows without a washing machine

Remove tough pillow stains using two kitchen items without using a washing machine or bleach.
Pillows are not something households are conscious about cleaning regularly compared to bed sheets and can be left for months without cleaning, even when they gather nasty yellow stains.
Pillows can get dirty easily as they collect dead skin, sweat, makeup, and other bacteria as we sleep on them. This means they need to be cleaned thoroughly often to avoid the yellow stains becoming a permanent feature.
If you notice a stain on your pillow, the first thing you need to do is check your pillow's care label, so you know how to wash it without it being damaged.
Although most pillows can be cleaned in the washing machine, feather pillows and memory foam often need to be hand-washed.
Luckily, these pillows can still be cleaned just as thoroughly using a method called spot cleaning. Spot cleaning is when you clean a specific spot of the pillow, instead of the whole item being washed.
One of the easiest methods to spot clean yellow pillow stains is by using lemon juice.
Lemon juice is an acid that acts as a natural bleaching agent, which takes out tough stains.
Start by cutting a fresh lemon or using lemon juice and pour or squeeze the juice onto the stain. Make sure to cover the stain completely.
Then pour salt over the top of the lemon juice/stain. Using a dry cloth, dab at the juice and salt until the stain has disappeared. Be careful to dab instead of rubbing as the salt could scratch the pillow. Finish by rinsing the stain with water.
IOL Lifestyle